“Daniel Matsunaga confirms breakup with Polish model”

Actor-model Daniel Matsunaga has confirmed that he and his Polish girlfriend of two years, Karolina Pisarek, have parted ways.

“Tama ka.”

This was the short but blunt statement of actor-model Daniel Matsunaga as he finally confirmed that he and his Polish girlfriend, Karolina Pisarek, have parted ways.

The Brazilian-Japanese hunk was responding to a follower who left a comment on his recent Instagram post showing him with his family at the beach Sunday, saying, “Sad. Bakit feeling ko, wala na kayo ni Piekna?”

The relationship of Daniel, 31, and Karolina, 22, had been the subject of speculation since late last year, after a Polish website published an article claiming that the two models have called it quits, allegedly, due to the former’s “infidelity”.

It was in October 2017 when Daniel and Karolina confirmed their relationship. As recently as August, the two celebrated their second anniversary as a couple.