“Daniel Miranda to girlfriend Sofia Andres: ‘I’m so proud of you, love'”

Read Daniel Miranda’s message for Sofia Andres.

Andres following the latter’s revelation that they now have a baby named Zoe.

“I’m so proud of you, love, such a strong and beautiful girl. I’ll be here for you and Zoe always,” Daniel posted on his Instagram page.

On Sunday, June 21, Sofia revealed via Instagram that she is now a mom.

“Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times,” she posted on her social media on Father’s Day.

BREAKING: Sofia Andres announces she has a baby

Sofia shared various clips on her social media including her journey during pregnancy, the baptism of her baby, and her baby shower party.