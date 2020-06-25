“Daniel Miranda to girlfriend Sofia Andres: ‘I’m so proud of you, love'”

Read Daniel Miranda’s message for Sofia Andres.
Andres following the latter’s revelation that they now have a baby named Zoe.
“I’m so proud of you, love, such a strong and beautiful girl. I’ll be here for you and Zoe always,” Daniel posted on his Instagram page.
On Sunday, June 21, Sofia revealed via Instagram that she is now a mom.
Being at home during the ECQ really made me feel real love from home as I was able to cherish the little things I can do and enjoy here, of course, like the DIY shoots. But on another end, ang dami ring na-cancel na plans and celebrations that had to be simply at home to be safe. And since today is a special day for the fathers, I just want to take the chance to celebrate my first love, my dad who has been with me through ups and downs. Thank you Daddy for the generosity and the love. I also want to celebrate my greatest love, Daniel. I’m so grateful that I have you by my side because you have brought so much color and adventure into my world. Not only that, you also been part in giving me my greatest happiness—our little angel. Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times. Shout out to all the fathers in the world, Happy Father’s Day! #lovefromhome
“Right now I really feel complete, because I have my dad who always has my back, my love who loves me for who I am and now my little bundle of joy, whom I will love unconditionally and who will be my source of strength during these trying times,” she posted on her social media on Father’s Day.
Sofia shared various clips on her social media including her journey during pregnancy, the baptism of her baby, and her baby shower party.