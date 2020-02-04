“Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo do action in new project ‘Balikbayad’”

Popular loveteam partners Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo reunite onscreen with their first full action project Balikbayad starting this month.

In her Instagram post last February 3, Kathryn Bernardo revealed the poster of her latest project with Daniel Padilla Balikbayad which will be released on February 5, Wednesday.

The project will be the first time the popular loveteam will be doing a full action genre project. The project also stars veteran action star Rez Cortez.

After doing solo projects — Kathryn in “Hello Love Goodbye” with Alden Richards and Daniel in “Whether the Weather is Fine” with veteran star Charo Santos — the two are also announced to make a comeback on primetime TV this 2020 via the soap “Tanging Mahal”.

READ: Pasilip sa bagong teleserye nina Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla

The series is said to be partly shot in Mexico.