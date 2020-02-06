“Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo react to corona virus scare: ‘Hindi joke yung nangyayari’”

Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo give advice to their fellow millennials regarding the country’s current health situation.

As they look forward to doing a new teleserye and movie this year, Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo said they are looking forward to being paired again onscreen. DJ said their next project will not just be about romance. “Abangan niyo. Tini-training na niya yan. Romance drama, and siyempre a little bit of action para pampabuhay lang ng dugo,” he said.

Kath revealed they are starting working on it this month. “We’re very excited. Actually may meeting kami bukas about the final story and yung magiging flow. Lahat yun malalaman namin bukas and exciting year yun para sa ating lahat. At least we’re back on primetime very, very soon,” she said during the PayMaya BalikBayad commercial launch held last February 5 in Mandaluyong City.

With the country dealing with the corona virus scare, the celebrity couple admitted they are taking measures to keep themselves safe and healthy. “Wala eh. Nagpa-panic din kami (laughs). Joke lang. Unang una, it’s not a joke. Hindi siya biro talagang marami ng tao ang na-ospital. Based sa mga nababasa natin hindi na natin talaga alam eh. At marami na rin pumanaw dahil dun sa sakit. So kailangan natin maging cautious. Prevention is the key. Kahit walang sakit, automatically kailangan natin palakasin yung mga katawan natin. Lalo na ngayon na may sakit kailangan natin palakasin yung immune system natin. Plus, huwag tayong pumunta sa masyadong crowded places. Always wear your masks, alcohol, wash your hands and kailangan ka laging maligo lalo na sa mga pamilya, sa mga estudyante. Ako yung mga kapatid kong pumapasok, kailangan mo sabihan. And magdasal tayo. Diyos ko ang daming nangyayari mga kapatid. Magdasal tayo at maging cautious, yun lang,” DJ said.

With both their social media accounts reaching millions of followers, Kath said she hopes Pinoys will also be more responsible with their behavior online. “Ako more of sa kabataan naman since tayo nasa social media, siguro gamitin natin yun to spread the news na very accurate. Huwag tayong mag-repost kasi ang daming fake news eh. Hindi mo na alam sometimes kung saan yung reliable. So think before you post. Basically tayong mga millennials yun yung simpleng magagawa natin. And good hygiene. Wala namang mawawala sa atin kung mag-doble ingat tayo. Hindi joke yung nangyayari. Ipagdasal natin na matapos na lahat ito,” she shared.