Daniel Padilla Asked about Loyalty: “Yung aso ko pinaka loyal”

The break-up rumor of KathNiel fires up due to the answer of actor Daniel Padilla about loyalty seeming strange.

The cast of the popular series 2 Good 2 Be True recently had a press conference in front of the media. The stars of the Kapamilya primetime series are a real-life couple named Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.

They responded to press inquiries at the aforementioned conference. When asked “what is loyalty,” the most admired love team and the couple had contrasting responses.

Being “contented” is what Kathryn Bernardo defined as loyalty. According to her, and if you are content, you won’t look for another.

“Loyalty for me is being contended. Because if you’re contented, you won’t look for anyone,” Kathryn who seems nervous answered.

When Daniel Padilla was questioned about it, he responded that his dog, Summer, is the epitome of loyalty because he will welcome him wholeheartedly no matter what happens.

“Alam nyo sinong pinaka loyal? Yung aso ko. Doon nyo makikita yung definition ng loyalty na kahit ano mang pinagdaraanan ko, kung ano mang sitwasyon ng emosyon ko ngayon, kung sino ako ngayon tatanggapin nya ako ng buong-buo. Ayun ang loyalty. Walang judgement,” Daniel said in the interview and sigh.

One uploader claimed that Daniel or DJ’s response contained “something.” A few online users expressed sadness at their interview. While others remain optimistic that their relationship will last.

