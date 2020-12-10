“Daniel Padilla reacts to Kathryn Bernardo’s inclusion in Forbes list of Asia’s top digital stars”

Daniel Padilla is one proud boyfriend after Kathryn Bernardo was included in Forbes magazine’s list of 100 top digital stars in Asia.

On his Instagram Story, Daniel shared a screengrab from Forbes’ list and captioned it with, “That’s what I’m talkin’ about.”

(From Fashion Pulis)

Reacting to her inclusion in the list, Kathryn said she’s honored to be “mentioned alongside people who put their influence to good use, especially in these trying times where the digital platform plays a huge role in raising awareness and promoting positivity.”

Released last Tuesday, December 8, the inaugural “Asia’s 100 Digital Stars” by Forbes Asia “features 100 singers, bands, film, and TV stars with a strong social media presence” in the Asia-Pacific region.

It also puts the spotlight on celebrities who “have maintained their relevance” amid the COVID-19 pandemic and utilized their influence to help.

Aside from Kathryn, other celebrities who were included in the list were Anne Curtis, Angel Locsin, Marian Rivera, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, and Kim Chiu.