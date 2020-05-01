“Daniel Padilla returns to Instagram with a sweet post for Kathryn Bernardo”

After an almost one year hiatus, Daniel Padilla is back and actively posting again on his Instagram account.

After a one year hiatus from posting on social media, it looks like Daniel Padilla has decided to revive his Instagram account again with a series of posts starting in the early hours of May 1. DJ recently celebrated his 25th birthday last April 26. In his first photo posted since last year, DJ’s younger sister Magui jokingly commented “HAHAHAHA naalala na password” which could be the reason why the Kapamilya heartthrob has not been updating his account. Apart from posting travel photos, DJ also shared a artsy shot of girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo as well as a sweet couple photo of them during a night out.

Fans of the actor were quick to flood the posts with happy and appreciative comments. In less than half a day, DJ’s initial post had already garnered almost half a million likes which is testament to how active his fan base is on social media.

