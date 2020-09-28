“Daniel Padilla’s digital concert ‘Apollo’ landing on October 11”

Daniel Padilla is all set to conquer the virtual concert scene.

Daniel Padilla gears up for his upcoming virtual concert, “Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience,” which highlights his exciting evolution as a concert performer throughout the years.

Produced by ABS-CBN’s Star Events and Daniel’s own production house, Johnny Moonlight, “Apollo” is exclusively happening on KTX.ph this October 11 (Sunday).

It will be Daniel’s first-ever digital show featuring his musical journey from the time he headlined his first solo concert “Daniel: Live!” in 2013 to his last major gig “D4” held in 2018, to be narrated through some of his music, favorite classics, and today’s hottest hits.

Joining the “Mabagal” singer his special guest is the band Jose Carlito, which is led by Daniel’s brother JC Padilla.

“Apollo: A Daniel Padilla Digital Experience” is the first of many exclusive virtual gigs Star Events is coming up to give Kapamilya fans extraordinary musical experiences online with their favorite performers in place of live events.

The concert is part of ABS-CBN’s latest digital entertainment experience offerings for Kapamilyas after the successful launch of Kapamilya Online Live. It also follows the feat of previous KTX.ph virtual events such as “Hello Stranger: The Finale Fancon,” Jed Madela’s “New Normal,” JaMill’s “Tayo Hanggang Dulo,” and K Brosas’ “20k20.”