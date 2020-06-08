“Daniel Padilla’s sister Magui graduates from high school at home”

Karla Estrada’s eldest daughter Magui Ford receives her high school diploma at home with family.

After celebrating her debut in a grand celebration last March, Magui Ford Planas, who is the eldest daughter of Magandang Buhay host Karla Estrada and half-sibling to Daniel Padilla, officially graduated from high school from the British School Manila. In lieu of attending a physical graduation, the 18-year-old influencer got to share her new milestone in the company of their entire family including her kuya DJ.

On Karla’s Instagram account, the loving mom reveals just how proud she was of Magui, whom she considers not just a daughter but a workout buddy and confidant as well. Magui is Karla’s daughter from ex-partner Mike Planas. Karla wrote, “Chase your dreams my dear Magui! Never stop trying, never stop Learning. Live life to the fullest, give it nothing but your Best! Congratulations anak! You’re off to great places, I can’t wait to watch you shine as you enter the next chapter in life . I love you anak”

