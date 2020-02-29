“Daniel Padilla’s younger sister Magui celebrates her 18th birthday in style”

Karla Estrada’s eldest daughter Magui celebrated her debut with a magical theme last February 28.

As the eldest daughter Karla Estrada and younger sister to Daniel Padilla, Magui Ford celebrated her 18th birthday with a grand debut last February 28, Friday.

In attendance were Karla’s “Magandang Buhay” co-hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal and her closest BFFs in showbiz Ruffa Gutierrez, Vina Morales, Donita Rose, and Jackie Forster.

Kathryn Bernardo arrived in a form-fitting yellow dress that showed off her curves while DJ jazzed up his retro inspired suit with a Gatsby hat and wingtipped shoes.

