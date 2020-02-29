Trending Now

“Daniel Padilla’s younger sister Magui celebrates her 18th birthday in style”

thumbnail
Entertainment
admin

“Daniel Padilla’s younger sister Magui celebrates her 18th birthday in style”

Karla Estrada’s eldest daughter Magui celebrated her debut with a magical theme last February 28.

As the eldest daughter Karla Estrada and younger sister to Daniel Padilla, Magui Ford celebrated her 18th birthday with a grand debut last February 28, Friday.

In attendance were Karla’s “Magandang Buhay” co-hosts Melai Cantiveros and Jolina Magdangal and her closest BFFs in showbiz Ruffa Gutierrez, Vina Morales, Donita Rose, and Jackie Forster.

Kathryn Bernardo arrived in a form-fitting yellow dress that showed off her curves while DJ jazzed up his retro inspired suit with a Gatsby hat and wingtipped shoes.

(Instagram Stories videos courtesy of the Ruffa Gutierrez, Vina Morales, and Tutti Caringal) 

Related Posts

Back To Top