Daniel Radcliffe Stars In New Trailer For ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Fans have been given another preview of Daniel Radcliffe’s version of “Weird Al” Yankovic with the first full trailer for the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The Funny or Die film is premiering on the Roku Channel later this year, though Roku is not currently available in Australia.

The trailer expands upon the previously released teasers, giving a slightly fictionalised insight into Yankovic’s earlier years and his rise to fame. Notably, it portrays him finding the inspiration for debut single ‘My Bologna’, meeting famed broadcaster and mentor Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson), and his interactions with Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood).

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – Official Trailer

[embedded content]

Elsewhere in the trailer, previews of Quinta Brunson’s portrayal of Oprah Winfrey are seen, along with Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson’s roles as Yankovic’s parents. “Weird Al” Yankovic himself also appears in a brief cameo as a record executive alongside Will Forte.

First announced earlier this year, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story presents itself as a satirical biographical film focusing on the life of its titular star. Yankovic co-wrote the film with Eric Appel, whose Funny or Die production company had previously released a short film of the same title back in 2010.

“When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn’t believe any of it,” said Appel, hinting at some liberties being taken with the film’s narrative focus “but I knew that we had to make a movie about it.”

Speaking to Deadline in February, Radcliffe said, “I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.” He added, “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly.”

