Danish Defence Sets Up 2000 Vehicles with Fleet Complete Carsharing Solution

Located throughout the country, all Danish Defence staff members will be able to access a variety of fleet vehicles – from cars to mini-buses – through a keyless reservation system, called Carsharing.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Danish Defence subscribed its 2,000 service vehicles for Fleet Complete’s fleet management and carsharing solution. Through an online mobile reservation system, the Defence will be able to improve access to vehicles for its personnel nationwide and maximise the use of assets for more economical and environmentally responsible operations.

The pool of vehicles comprises regular cars, mini-vans and other service transport used by the Defence staff across Denmark. The Carsharing app will accommodate all employees with RFID access, minimizing the need for keys. The in-app booking system will suggest to users the closest available vehicle upon request and pinpoint its location on a web map for easy pickup with their driver ID card.

Carsharing is an effective means of reducing organisation’s operating costs and ensuring better utilisation of existing vehicles in the fleet. The administrators get full visibility into what vehicles are being driven, where, how often and by whom. Usage reports provide clear data on whether vehicles are located in the best spot according to employee’s needs and whether they are used in the most optimal way.

Additional reporting on maintenance and driving behaviour provides insight into personnel safety and conduct on the road. With more efficient allocation and use of resources, the fleet drives fewer kilometers, consumes less fuel, and lowers CO2 emissions as a result, contributing to greener, cost-effective operations.

“Fleet Complete’s Carsharing is an advanced, mature solution,” says Tony Lourakis, CEO of Fleet Complete. “The benefits are almost immediate. Today, most companies use Outlook or Excel to manage their internal car reservations, which is both time consuming and inaccurate. Our car sharing solution has everything – an app with a booking module to reserve the best available vehicle on your smartphone, keyless entry, and automatic usage reports that you can export or integrate directly into ERP and other information systems. It’s an easy choice.”

For more information on Carsharing, please visit [www.fleetcomplete.dk/delebiler/]

