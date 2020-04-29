Trending Now

Danke Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

BEIJING, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (“Danke” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on Danke’s investor relations website at ir.danke.com and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, Room 212, Chao Yang Shou Fu, 8 Chao Yang Men Nei Street, Dongcheng District, Beijing 100010, People’s Republic of China.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke’s vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative “new rental” business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Contact
Danke IR
Email: ir@danke.com

Bill Zima
ICR, Inc.
Phone: +1 203-682-8200

Media Relations Contact
Danke PR
Email: pr@danke.com

Edmond Lococo
ICR, Inc.
Phone: +86 (10) 6583-7510

