Danone launches campaign to inspire healthier nutrition choices on Shopee Danone-Shopee.png

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach – 21 July 2022 – Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories, and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, is launching Danone x Shopee Brand of the Day under the concept “Let Wellness Take Flight” campaign on Shopee Mall allowing consumers in the region to shop from Danone’s full product portfolio for the whole family.

Happening on July 26, 2022, the campaign will include products from Danone brands such as Hi-Q, Dumex, Protinex and Alpro. In line with the trend of consumers going online to purchase health products, the campaign is themed “Let Wellness Take Flight” to support families in pursuing their journey towards healthier lifestyles, by making better nutrition choices and discovering products that support their health and nutrition needs. This is in line with Danone’s mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. Through this campaign, Danone hopes to support consumers across all stages of life in leading better and healthier lives, through Danone’s portfolio of nutritious and scientifically-backed products.

In addition, Danone is also committed to operating in an efficient, responsible, and inclusive manner, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. In March 2021, Danone Thailand became the first B Corp certified company in Thailand. B Corps are companies that voluntarily meet the highest standards for social and environmental performance.

Deborah Chong, Global Head of eCommerce, Danone, said, “We have witnessed an incredible growth for our online business, including a 105% increase in growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more consumers turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers’ health is crucial for us and we believe this regional campaign lets us show our care and appreciation for our customers by providing convenient access to products that support their health and nutrition needs.”

Danish Rahman, General Manager, Danone Thailand, added, “I am very excited and proud to represent Danone Thailand as a partner with Shopee to fulfill our mission of bringing health through food to as many people as possible. We believe that our portfolio can cater to the specific nutrition needs of all consumers and encourage the consumption of essential macro and micronutrients for a well-balanced, healthy diet. And partnering with Shopee will help bringing the benefits of our products to reach the greatest number of consumers. Please have a joyful shopping journey and check out our products on the Super Brand Day in Shopee Mall under the “Let Wellness Take Flight” theme”.

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee, shared, “As the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Shopee is committed to offering the best product variety and value for shoppers. We share Danone’s belief in empowering consumers to lead healthier lives through access to quality food and nutrition, and we are proud to partner with them for Regional Super Brand Day 2022. Together, we hope to bring quality products to shoppers at great value.”

On July 26, 2022, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals and more privileges when pay with ShopeePay, including:

Attractive Gifts with Purchase Shoppers who make eligible purchases will be able to choose from a selection of gifts, suitable for different users from Danone’s products.

Exclusive Top Spender Prizes Get the chance to win grand prizes such as electric ride-on sports cars for kids, gold necklace and Lenovo earphones.

Earn loyalty points with Brand Membership Special for Hi-Q 1Plus Official Store – get 500 points automatically for new members registered on 26 July. Earn 1 point for every 10 baht purchase of any Hi-Q milk powder or UHT stage 3 or 4 products. Collect points and redeem for fun gifts.

For more information about the Danone Brand Day, please visit https://bit.ly/3ogo5nP

