Danone Partners with Shopee to Inspire Healthy Living Danone-Shopee.png

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 July 2022 – Danone, a leading multi-local food and beverage company building on health-focused and fast-growing categories; and Shopee, a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, have announced the launch of “Let Wellness Take Flight”- Danone’s Regional Brand Day campaign on Shopee Mall. The 1-day joint campaign will bring Danone’s full suite of nutrition products to consumers across Southeast Asia including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Happening on 23 July, Danone’s Regional Brand Day on Shopee will feature products from all Danone brands including Aptamil, Dumex, Alpro, as well as water brands such as evian and Volvic. Inspired by Danone’s vision of One Planet One Health, the campaign aims to motivate consumers to lead healthier lives and start their journey towards wellness.

Coupled with the increase in online demand for health and nutrition products, Danone aims to meet this need by partnering with Shopee to bring a greater variety of offerings to more consumers through Shopee Mall. Together with Shopee, Danone is committed to offering high-quality and safe products that benefit consumers’ health.

Deborah Chong, Global Head of eCommerce, Danone, said, “We have witnessed an incredible growth for our online business, including a 105% growth across Southeast Asia during the Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale last year. With more consumers turning to e-commerce platforms like Shopee to seek convenient and reliable product options, we believe this collaboration will further scale our presence in the region. Prioritizing consumers’ health is crucial for us and we believe this regional campaign lets us show our care and appreciation for our consumers by providing convenient access to our products.”

Vera Saw, Country Manager Malaysia & Singapore added “We are glad to partner with Shopee on the Regional Brand Day in creating an opportunity for everyone to share our passion for nutrition, health and wellness. The campaign also provides consumers access to Danone’s full Specialized Nutrition (SN) portfolio for the whole family, which includes core milk products for children, pregnant and lactating mothers, and the newly launched Alpro plant-based milk in Singapore. With more people going online to shop for health products, the collaboration aims to support more families to make informed nutrition choices and discover products that support their health and nutrition needs.”

Underpinned by an upward trend toward e-commerce and a wide range of nutritional choices, Danone has provided consumers with the right nutrition choice for everyone’s needs. In line with the company’s mission as a purpose-driven company and to bring health through food to as many people as possible, Danone is committed to offering high-quality and safe products that have a positive impact on the health of consumers.

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships at Shopee said, “Shopee shares Danone’s belief in offering quality products that benefit consumers at a great value. With this campaign, we hope to empower shoppers to lead healthier lives through better nutrition, by sharing with them helpful health tips and great deals to stock up on the brands they love.”

On the campaign day, shoppers can look forward to a host of exclusive deals on Shopee Mall, including:

Dumex:



● Buy 4 Free 2 Promotion Packs*



● Free Shangri-la Staycation worth $370 with 12 tins purchase*



● 12-2am: Additional 2% off storewide + Flash Vouchers



● Flash Sales: throughout the day

Aptamil:



● Free Oasia Resort Sentosa Staycation worth $355 with 24 tins purchase*



● Free InterContinental Kids Afternoon Tea set worth $120 with 12 tins purchase*



● 12-2am: Additional 2% off storewide + Flash Vouchers



● Flash Sales: throughout the day

Alpro:



● Free Alpro Bamboo Stainless Steel Tumbler** worth $14.90 with min. $10 spend on any Alpro products

evian & Volvic:



● Free evian Thermal Tumbler** (worth $20) with purchase of $50 on evian and Volvic products on Shopee Supermarket

* Applicable for Dumex & Aptamil products, excluding infant and follow-on formula (0 to 12 months). T&Cs apply.

** While stocks last. Colours are randomized when given out

For more information about the Danone Brand Day, please visit https://bit.ly/3uVLrD8

