“Dante Gulapa appeals to netizens to help him find work as COVID-19 left him jobless”

Dante Gulapa said that he is currently looking for a job to support his three kids.

Dante Gulapa took to social media to appeal to netizens to help him find work as the global pandemic massively affected his gigs as an artist.

It can be recalled that Dante became an online sensation in 2019 because of his viral “eagle dance.” His story also touched the hearts of many, sharing that he had to venture into macho dancing in order to pay his family’s debts.

After he went viral, Dante landed guestings in different television shows and received various gigs.

Now with COVID-19 raking the livelihoods of many around the world, Dante apparently is one of the casualties of the pandemic’s chilling effects.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 12, Dante posted, “HI PO MGA KA IDOL MUSTA PO KAU MAG TATANONG LANG PO AKO BAKA MAY ALAM KAU PWDE KO UPLAYAN TRABAHO MGA IDOL KC HIRAP NG BUHAY NGAUN PARA MAY PANG SUPORTA NAMAN PO AKO SA MGA ANAK KO (sic).”

According to Dante, he needs to support his kids by himself since he is not with his wife at the moment.

“PM LANG NINYO IDOL KUNG MAY ALAM PO KAU KC BUMOKOD NA PO MUNA AKO KC LAGI NA KAMI NG AAWAY NG ASAWA KO KAYA E2 KAILANGAN KO NA PO MGA HANAP BUHAY MGA IDOL PARA MA SUPORTAHAN KO 3 KO ANAK,” he shared.

He relayed that those who owe him money haven’t paid him yet.

“KC YONG MGA PA UTANG KO NA PERA KINITA KO HINDE PO AKO NAKAKA SINGIL TAPOS WALA MGA EVENT KAYA E2 NGA2 PO AKO NGAUN IDOL WALA PO AKO MGA EXPERYES SA PAG TRABAHO MGA IDOL PURO DISKARTE LSNG PO ALAM KO KAYA E2 HUMIHINGI PO AKO SA INYO NG MGA ADBAYS PARA PO KUNG ANO PO PWEDE KO GAWIN IDOL MARAMING SALAMAT PO,” he stated.

The post has already gained more than 5.6K likes and 1.8K shares as of this writing.