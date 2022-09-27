Danté Knows Releases ‘Lost Your Mind’ From Forthcoming ‘Vicious’ EP

New-York born, Sydney-based songwriter and artist Danté Knows has shared ‘Lost Your Mind’ as the latest preview of his forthcoming EP. The track will appear on Vicious, which will arrive in November as both the second EP of his career, and of this year.

On ‘Lost Your Mind’, Danté experiments with shifting genres as he moves flirts with indie-rock instrumentation alongside a stadium-rock chorus. As he explains, ‘Lost Your Mind’ was something of a pivotal moment in his rapidly-rising career.

Danté Knows – ‘Lost Your Mind’

“I was in a mood the day we wrote this track,” Danté recalls of the process. “Joey P & myself started out the skeleton as we waited for everyone else to slowly drip into the lair.

“As they entered, I witnessed everyone play a role in defining where it’s at today. I felt like this was the day I killed the middle man, the day I decided to fire the over-thinker who sat in between my hopes & execution. At this point I was on another level of confidence.”

Releasing his debut EP, Phase One, earlier in the year, Danté Knows has offered a swift turnaround and shared the likes of ‘Bite The Bullet’ and ‘Banter’ in recent months. His second EP, Vicious, will officially arrive in November, with a national run of tour dates scheduled throughout November and December to celebrate its launch.

Danté Knows – Vicious Tour

Friday, 25th November – Red Rattler, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, 1st December – Mo’s Desert Clubhouse, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, 2nd December – BLOOM @ Tomcat, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, 10th December – Laundry Bar, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale now.

