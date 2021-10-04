Dar confident on third quarter agriculture output

The Department of Agriculture is optimistic that Philippine agriculture production will improve by the third quarter.

“The third-quarter performance is improving. We have recorded our highest rice production in the first semester this year,” said Agriculture Secretary William Dar partly in Filipino in a virtual presser.

“The crop sector has also improved the country's agriculture output,” he said in Filipino.

Amid the challenges posed by the African swine fever (ASF), Dar said many hog raisers remain steadfast in repopulating the hogs in affected areas.

“We are still challenged by ASF because the problem is still there although there are good signs that many hog farmers want to repopulate due to the government's incentive system,” said Dar in Filipino.

In the second quarter, the country's agriculture production decreased by 1.5 percent against the 0.5-percent increase recorded in the same period a year ago.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) had attributed the decline in agricultural output to the decrease in livestock and fisheries production.

According to the PSA, the value of agricultural production stood at P503.3 billion during the April to June period, up by 7.2 percent from P469.3 billion in the past year.

Livestock production and hog production declined by 19.3 percent and 26.2 percent, respectively, during the period.

Dar reiterated the agency's 2-percent agricultural growth target for 2021.

“Our agricultural growth target is still at 2 percent for this year,” he said in Filipino.

“We are facing the challenges brought about by what we call the big perfect storm… the confluence of all these big challenges but we are unfazed by our prospect of positive growth,” he added in Filipino.