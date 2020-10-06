DAR yet to produce IRR for aid to agrarian reform beneficiaries under Bayanihan 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agrarian Reform is yet to come up with the implementing rules and guidelines for the provision of financial relief to agriarian reform beneficiaries under the Bayanihan to Recover as One law.

DAR Secretary John Castriciones said on Tuesday it is still in the process of coming up with an “effective” IRR.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ginagawa na po namin yung ating IRR, we are in the process of really coming up with an effective IRR,” he said when asked by Senator Imee Marcos on the progress on the IRR.

“We will give you an advance copy of the IRR para talagang matugunan namin ‘yung probisyon na ginawa ninyong napakaganda para sa ating mga magsasaka,” Castriones added.

FEATURED STORIES

Under Section 4(m) of the Bayanihan 2 law, agrarian reform beneficiaries will be given financial relief during the state of national emergency.

It also provides for condonation of payment of interests, penalties, and surcharges of loans used for land acquisition to any and all government agencies and government-owned or -controlled corporations including Land Bank of the Philippines.

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Bayanihan 2 law last September 11.

JE

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>