Darcy Lane’s Long-Awaited Debut EP ‘Heartquakes’ Has Arrived

Darcy Lane has just released her debut EP Heartquakes – a four-track meditation on the uncertainties of modern life that fans of Billie Eilish or Lorde will undoubtedly adore.

The Eora/Sydney-based alternative-pop artist says she wrote the collection of songs at a time when she was apprehensive about ever releasing music.

“Each song has a little piece of me in it”

“I would write quietly in my room or record voice memos under my breath,” the artist explains. “I used to write all the titles of the songs I was working on, on sticky notes and stick them on my sloped bedroom wall. Out of all the tracks that I wrote quietly in my bedroom, these were the ones that stuck.”

She continues: “Each song has a little piece of me in it, and is nostalgic of a certain time or feeling. They are all about navigating feelings surrounding first loves, rejection, complacency, boredom, and insecurities.

“The title Heartquakes is from the first single ‘Spines’, I always loved the idea of an earthquake-level heartbeat being overwhelming and all-encompassing, which is how I felt writing each of these tracks. They took up every inch of my thoughts and articulate exactly how I was feeling in those particular moments.”

Lane worked with an array of producers to bring her debut EP to life, including Alex McIntyre (Lola Scott) and Oscar Sharah (Mel Blue, Abby Bella May).

You can stream Darcy Lane’s Heartquakes in full, above.

Further Reading:

Meanjin’s Seven Best Contemporary Artists, According to Tjaka

Love Letter to a Record: Beckah Amani on Ed Sheeran’s ‘+’

Track By Track: Ruby Gill on Her Debut Album ‘I’m Gonna Die With This Frown on My Face’