Dark Mofo 2020 Has Been Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on March 11, 2020

This year’s Dark Mofo festival in Launceston, Tasmania has been cancelled due to concerns around the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). The beloved winter festival was planned to be held in June.

“After a thorough risk assessment on the potential impact and disruption of coronavirus, we have been left with no option other than to move the current program to 2021,” commented Dark Mofo Creative Director Leigh Carmichael on the decision to forego this year’s event.

“The implications of COVID-19, and subsequent travel, financial and logistical issues, are beyond our control.”

Carmichael went on to explain that the decision to cancel the festival is to prevent the financial impact of a last-minute cancellation, which would “run into the millions” and potentially end the festival for good.

“Our current priority is to minimise the implications and cost on our audience, artists, suppliers, sponsors and key stakeholders, and support our staff through a challenging period.”

Bon Iver’s sold-out performances scheduled as part of the festival will still go ahead, as per their nationwide tour.