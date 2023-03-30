Dark Mofo 2023: Black Flag, Deafheaven, Thundercat + More

Tasmanian festival Dark Mofo has revealed its full program for 2023, with acts like Black Flag, Deafheaven, Thundercat, and Ethel Cain leading the lineup. Now in its tenth year, the infamous festival will take over Hobart from Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June.

Other highlights on this year’s lineup include UK act Sleaford Mods, Melbourne favourites RVG, experimental composer Max Richter (who’ll present his famous SLEEP performance, which goes for eight hours), and USA’s King Woman, who’ll be making their Australian debut.

Black Flag: ‘Rise Above’

[embedded content]

Dark Mofo will kick off with its opening night celebration The Gathering, featuring BARKAA, Tasman Keith, dameeeela, DENNI, MARLON X RULLA, and more. The festival’s two main electronic events – Borderlands and Berlin Atonal – will take again in 2023, with acts like Carl Stone, Rama Parwata, Dean Hurley, and Lauren Halo locked in to deliver sets. Borderlands will feature four events across the two weeks of the festival.

Many of the festival’s flagship events will be returning, including the Night Mass, Dark Park, and the Masquerade Ball. “This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade, and while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June,” creative director Leigh Carmichael said in a statement.

Head to the Dark Mofo website to view the full program.

Dark Mofo 2023 Lineup

Thundercat

Witch

Ethel Cain

Black Flag

Drab Majesty

Bitumen

Eartheater

Squarepusher

Plaid

Sleaford Mods

Deafheaven

Zheani

Mahne Frame

Fulu Miziki

Zindzi & The Zillionaires

Keeley Forsyth

GLVES

Trentemøller

King Woman

BARKAA

Tasman Keith

dameeeela

DENNI

MARLON X RULLA

Uncle Dougie Mansell

Katarnya Maynard

Rob Braslin

Max Richter

Dødheimsgard

Uada

Zuriaake

Haunter

Molchat Doma

HEALTH

Drowning Horse

Extortion

Ironhawk

Loraine James

Moktar presents Qarae

Nooriyah

Kid Pharaoh

Bo Ningen

Smug Anime Face

RVG

ENOLA

Adelaide Chamber Singers

Borderlands

Dean Hurley

Laurel Halo

Carl Stone

Rama Parwata

Lydian Dunbar

Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) + Leah Singer (Contre Jour)

Julia Reidy

Tujiko Noriko

Hiro Kone

KMRU

Hüma Utku

Berlin Atonal

Caterina Barbieri presents Spirit Exit

Blackhaine

Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet: kaaos.ooo

Rainy Miller

Dates & Venues

Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June – Various venues, Hobart, TAS

General tickets will go on sale 2pm Wednesday, 5th April at AEST via Dark Mofo. Subscriber tickets will be available from midday, Wednesday, 5 April AEST

