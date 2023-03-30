Dark Mofo 2023: Black Flag, Deafheaven, Thundercat + More

Tasmanian festival Dark Mofo has revealed its full program for 2023, with acts like Black Flag, Deafheaven, Thundercat, and Ethel Cain leading the lineup. Now in its tenth year, the infamous festival will take over Hobart from Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June.
Other highlights on this year’s lineup include UK act Sleaford Mods, Melbourne favourites RVG, experimental composer Max Richter (who’ll present his famous SLEEP performance, which goes for eight hours), and USA’s King Woman, who’ll be making their Australian debut.
Black Flag: ‘Rise Above’
[embedded content]
Dark Mofo will kick off with its opening night celebration The Gathering, featuring BARKAA, Tasman Keith, dameeeela, DENNI, MARLON X RULLA, and more. The festival’s two main electronic events – Borderlands and Berlin Atonal – will take again in 2023, with acts like Carl Stone, Rama Parwata, Dean Hurley, and Lauren Halo locked in to deliver sets. Borderlands will feature four events across the two weeks of the festival.
Many of the festival’s flagship events will be returning, including the Night Mass, Dark Park, and the Masquerade Ball. “This year’s festival will be a reflection of the past decade, and while much has changed, our desire to celebrate the longest nights and embrace winter in Tasmania hasn’t wavered. We can’t wait to light the fires again this June,” creative director Leigh Carmichael said in a statement.
Head to the Dark Mofo website to view the full program.
Dark Mofo 2023 Lineup
- Thundercat
- Witch
- Ethel Cain
- Black Flag
- Drab Majesty
- Bitumen
- Eartheater
- Squarepusher
- Plaid
- Sleaford Mods
- Deafheaven
- Zheani
- Mahne Frame
- Fulu Miziki
- Zindzi & The Zillionaires
- Keeley Forsyth
- GLVES
- Trentemøller
- King Woman
- BARKAA
- Tasman Keith
- dameeeela
- DENNI
- MARLON X RULLA
- Uncle Dougie Mansell
- Katarnya Maynard
- Rob Braslin
- Max Richter
- Dødheimsgard
- Uada
- Zuriaake
- Haunter
- Molchat Doma
- HEALTH
- Drowning Horse
- Extortion
- Ironhawk
- Loraine James
- Moktar presents Qarae
- Nooriyah
- Kid Pharaoh
- Bo Ningen
- Smug Anime Face
- RVG
- ENOLA
- Adelaide Chamber Singers
Borderlands
- Dean Hurley
- Laurel Halo
- Carl Stone
- Rama Parwata
- Lydian Dunbar
- Lee Ranaldo (Sonic Youth) + Leah Singer (Contre Jour)
- Julia Reidy
- Tujiko Noriko
- Hiro Kone
- KMRU
- Hüma Utku
Berlin Atonal
- Caterina Barbieri presents Spirit Exit
- Blackhaine
- Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet: kaaos.ooo
- Rainy Miller
Dates & Venues
- Thursday, 8th June to Thursday, 22nd June – Various venues, Hobart, TAS
General tickets will go on sale 2pm Wednesday, 5th April at AEST via Dark Mofo. Subscriber tickets will be available from midday, Wednesday, 5 April AEST
Further Reading
Vivid LIVE Announces Full Lineup: José González, Cat Power, Dev Hynes and More
Program Revealed For Melbourne’s RISING 2023: Thundercat, Weyes Blood, The Damned + more
Grinspoon, Illy & Peking Duk to Headline the Cambridge Hotel’s Three-Day Farewell Festival