Dark Mofo’s Complete 2022 Lineup Is Here

One of Australia’s premier winter festivals, Dark Mofo, will be back in the Tasmanian capital, Hobart, this June. After teasing the lineup last month, the organisers have now shared the full event program.

Dark Mofo will run from Wednesday, 8th to Wednesday, 22nd June. The music side of the program includes Nils Frahm, Lingua Ignota, The Kid LAROI, Spiritualized, Perfume Genius, Baxter Dury, Kim Gordon, Jónsi, Moses Sumney, Chelsea Wolfe, Emma Ruth Rundle, Deafheaven, Boris, Cate Le Bon, Hand Habits and more.

Resurrection is this year’s theme. “As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we are all experiencing a rebirth, of sorts. The forced isolation gave rise to a re-evaluation of what matters, to new ideas, new dreams,” said Creative Director Leigh Carmichael.

Dark Mofo 2021 was dogged by controversy and Covid peril. The former stemmed from the commissioning of Spanish artist Santiago Sierra’s piece, Union Flag, which asked First Nations people who’d been colonised by the British Empire to donate their blood, which would be used to soak a Union Jack flag.

Outrage followed and many artists and supporters boycotted the event. Union Flag was cancelled, but Carmichael declined to step down. He did, however, announce a $60,000 seed fund for the development of artworks from Tasmanian Aboriginal artists for future festivals.

In addition to the music side of the program, Dark Mofo will present a wide variety of art installations. “We’ve assembled over 100 artists from 30 countries, from Australia to Belgium to Kyrgyzstan, and look forward to bringing them to Hobart this winter,” said Carmichael. Find more info on Dark Mofo’s 2022 program here.

Dark Mofo 2022

Hobart – Wednesday, 8th to Wednesday, 22nd June

Nils Frahm: Music For Hobart

Lingua Ignota

The Kid LAROI

Spiritualized

Perfume Genius

Baxter Dury

Kim Gordon

Jónsi

Moses Sumney

Chelsea Wolfe + Emma Ruth Rundle

Deafheaven

Boris

Cate Le Bon

Hand Habits

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe

Triptykon

+ more

Subscriber priority access tickets on sale 10am Monday, 11th April. General access tickets on sale 12pm Monday, 11th April.