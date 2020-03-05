“Darren Espanto confesses he has had girlfriends in showbiz”

Darren Espanto opens up about his romantic life.

Darren Espanto confessed that he has had girlfriends in show business. According to the singer, his parents are very supportive when it comes to his romantic life.

“It’s part of growing up din. My parents are supportive naman as long as alam nilang matino ‘yung kino-court kung babae,” Darren shared in an interview on Random Republika.

He revealed that his past girlfriends were all part of the entertainment industry.

[embedded content]

“Throughout my stay here in the Philippines, opo [nagka-girlfriend ako]. Lahat sila in showbiz,” he stated.

Did Darren Espanto break someone’s heart in the past?

The press asked Darren if one of his past girlfriends was Kyline Alcantara. Darren replied, “Masasabi ko lang ‘yung mga fans talagang very alam nila eh.“

Asked what happened to his past relationships and why they did not work, Darren replied, “I feel like kasi when you are a kid you don’t really know what you really want yet in life and I feel like it is better for me and for everyone I dated in the past kasi mas mature na po kami ngayon and alam na po namin ang gusto namin.”