“Darren Espanto now a contender of China’s Singer 2020”

Darren Espanto previously appeared in the Chinese singing competition as a guest.

Darren Espanto posted a poster of China’s singing competition show, “Singer 2020” and his friends congratulated him.

“Dare to sing. #Singer2020,” he wrote.

This is not the first time that Darren appeared on the show. Last year, he impressed viewers with his singing prowess during his special performance joined by Russian singer Polina Gagarina, Chinese rapper Air and Kazakhstani child singer Daneliya Tuleshova.

They sang “We Are The World” that the crowd immediately raved.