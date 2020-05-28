“Darren Espanto raises Php 800K for ‘Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig’ with online birthday concert”

Darren Espanto streamed an online birthday concert on May 24.

Darren Espanto took to social media to express his gratitude to those who supported his online birthday concert, which raised more than Php 800K for ABS-CBN’s Pantawid ng Pag-Ibig initiative.

“Thank you so much to everyone who supported my Birthday Concert this weekend! The final numbers are in… We raised ₱838,206.69! This means so much to my team and I. I can only imagine how many will be blessed by this effort,” he posted.

He went on to thank his family, fans, and his management team for making things possible.

“Thank you po mga Darrenatics! Thank you to our donors, media partners and my team from MCA Music, Star Magic, and Sindikato for making this concert possible!” he said.

He added, “Again, to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, MARAMING SALAMAT PO! TO GOD BE THE GLORY! #DarrenFromHome #Darren19thBirthdayCelebration.”

READ: Darren Espanto shares about life in Canada with parents as frontliners

Called D’ Birthday Concert – From Home, the virtual event happened last May 24 and was streamed live on his Facebook page. The concert featured special guests like Moira dela Torre and Gary Valenciano.