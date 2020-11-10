“Darren Espanto releases first Christmas album”

Darren Espanto is set to release his first Christmas album.

The young singer shared the news with his fans and followers via an Instagram post on Monday, November 9.

“Believe in joy,” he wrote in the caption, with the hashtag #BelieveInXmas.

Produced by MCA Music, the album will be available to stream across all digital platforms starting Friday, November 13.

Last August, Darren released a song with fellow singer Jayda Avanzado, “Sana Tayo Na,” under Star Music.

Darren, who is currently in Canada and who recently graduated from high school, admitted that he’s contemplating on going straight to college given the current situation.

“At the moment since nasa Canada ako and naka-quarantine, it’s crossed my mind,” he said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga for I Feel U last June.

“I’ve mentioned it to my family din na paano kaya kung ituloy ko muna ang studies ko sa Canada since wala rin talaga akong magagawa sa sitwasyon natin ngayon,” he added.

However, Darren said he would like to pursue both his studies and his music career at the same time.

Hence, it is his goal to “find a school that’s flexible enough to fit my timeline.”

“Sana mapagsabay ko silang parehas,” he said.

Darren rose to fame after joining the first kids’ edition of The Voice of the Philippines in 2014.

While he did not win the contest, Darren went on to become one of the most successful young acts in the local music scene.