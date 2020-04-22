“Darren Espanto shares about life in Canada with parents as frontliners”

Darren Espanto shares they practice social distancing at home.

Darren Espanto’s parents are among the many frontliners battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with MYX Philippines, the Kapamilya singer shared the situation that his parents have been dealing with in Canada, where he is also currently spending his time.

“A lot of people think that it’s scary na may frontliners sa bahay niyo, ganon. But it’s really nothing to be scared of if you know what to do. Kasi pag dumating sila from work, they sanitize themselves and also derecho sila naliligo so yeah it’s something that they definitely have to get used to. Kahit kapag naggo-groceries din, pagdating ng bahay, sina-sanitize muna namin sa door pa lang,” he shared.

Darren relayed that they also practice social distancing at home.

“Ako talaga hindi ako ‘yung clingy type na anak. Ma-showy na ganon I’d say it’s difficult knowing that they are risking our lives for us every day, not just my parents but all of the frontliners. But also for my sister not being able be as clingy to my parents as she wants to be, it’s something that we have to get used to,” the singer stated.