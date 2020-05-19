“Darren Espanto to hold benefit concert”

Darren Espanto announced on Monday, May 18, that he will be holding a benefit concert on his birthday.

The concert, titled “D’ Birthday Concert,” will stream live on his official Facebook page at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

On Instagram, Darren invited his fans and followers to support the project, saying he will announce further details about the concert soon.

Darren will turn 19.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the “Dying Inside To Hold You” hitmaker has been quarantined in his hometown of Calgary in Alberta Province.

The Filipino-Canadian singer managed to fly back to Canada ahead of the enhanced community quarantine imposed in Luzon to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).