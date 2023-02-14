Darryl Yap on Cherry Pie Picache’s Remarks: “NaOAyan ako… #KAMOTEpie”

Darryl Yap Claps Back to Cherry Pie Picache’s Tirades Against Him

Controversial director Darryl Yap claps back to veteran actress Cherry Pie Picache over her harsh tirades against him.

The filmmaker took to Facebook to voice his feelings about Cherry Pie, who made disparaging remarks about him during the mediacon for “Oras de Peligro,” directed by Joel Lamanga. It can be recalled that the actress seems to be quite unhappy with the director since he is supposedly “sinungaling”.

In a one-on-one interview with the media, Cherry Pie explained that his wrath at Director Darryl is not personal. The seasoned actress even questioned if the controversial director still has a “conscience”.

Many folks were taken aback because this was Pie’s first time hearing such a bold statement. Due to his Martial Law flicks “Maid in Malacaang” and his future feature “Martyr or Murderer,” she even labeled the director a liar.

Meanwhile, her statements reached the young filmmaker, who reported that he had seen a video of her hugging and forgiving her mother’s killer. He couldn’t understand how she could sense the decency in this guy but was apparently blind to his, who is simply a filmmaker.

“Alin kaya sa eksena sa #MAIDinMALACAÑANG at #MARTYRorMURDERER ang hindi totoo, napanood na ba nya ang #MIM, kasi ang #MOM ineedit ko pa. Ano sa loob ng mga gawa ko ang kasinungalingan?” he said.

“Napakahusay umarte ni Miss Cherry Pie, pero ngayon lang ako parang naOAyan sa kanya (actually pangalawa na pala ito, una nung umiyak sya sa kampanya ni Leni at para siyang CEO na isang pyramiding company na sumisigaw ng MANGHIKAYAT KAYO!)” he added.

He then added about the possibility of working with her, “At wag po kayong mag-alala; wala naman po akong deklarasyon na gusto ko kayong makatrabaho.”

He responded to one of the stories regarding this matter at the end of the post with the hashtag #KAMOTEpie. The seasoned actress has yet to respond or issue a comment in response to the director’s response.

