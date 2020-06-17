Darwin Festival Announces Dates For “Homegrown” 2020 Event

Darwin Festival has announced dates for their 2020 event and revealed this year’s program will be a celebration of Northern Territory life, arts and culture, shining a spotlight on local talent with a program that includes music, dance, theatre, comedy, visual art and more.

The festival will run from 6-16th August, and will see Civic Park become a vibrant site of entertainment, local food and drinks under the stars. The full festival program is set to unveiled next month, with an artist announcement to come Thursday, 9th July.

As to be expected, this year’s festival will look a little different to previous years, with events like the National Indigenous Music Awards moving online.

“It’s been a rollercoaster ride planning this year’s event”, commented Artistic Director Felix Preval. “Back in March when we’re usually signing off our program, we were staring down the barrel of cancelling the whole thing, like many live events have had to. Since then we’ve gone from planning an online-only, lockdown version of the program, to a super socially-distanced festival for just a few people, to our final version – an eclectic mix of online activity and live performances.

“We’re most excited that we’ll be able to meet up in Festival Park, have a drink, enjoy some delicious food and experience the incredible creativity of our homegrown artists. It’s set to be one fabulous party celebrating everything that’s great about life in the Territory.”

Acting CEO James Gough acknowledged that festival organisers are working with the Department of Health to ensure the festival can be the best experience possible while remaining safe, as restrictions ease in the NT.

Image: Elise Derwin