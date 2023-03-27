Darwin’s BASSINTHEGRASS Announces Top End Adventure Comp Valued at $10k

Darwin festival BASSINTHEGRASS has announced a competition for a big Top End holiday valued at over $10,000. The prize – which includes flights and accommodation – will include activities like a scenic helicopter flight, a Kakadu National Park excursion, a dinner cruise in Darwin, jet-ski ride, and a tour of the city’s best restaurants.

The winner – who can bring a friend along on the trip – will also get to hang out and have lunch with singer MAY-A, who’s playing the BASSINTHEGRASS Festival alongside Tones And I, The Presets, and Angus & Julia Stone.

Flume feat. MAY-A: ‘Say Nothing’

[embedded content]

To enter, you need to already have a valid BASSINTHEGRASS ticket, and you must be over 18 years of age. You’ll need to answer a question in 25 words or less: “What’s your wildest Top End bucket list experience?”. You can enter the competition here, and view more details about the trip over here. The competition will close on Wednesday, 19th April.

MAY-A and Flume recently took out the top spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 with their track ‘Say Nothing’, a cut from Flume’s latest album Palaces. The singer recently dropped a new single titled ‘Your Funeral’, which followed ‘Sweat You Out My System’.

“‘Your Funeral’ is about seeking out the things you know are bad for you because you’re a little bit of a sadist,” MAY-A said in a statement about the song. “It’s playing devil’s advocate. It’s a self-deprecating, slightly satirical comment on not being able to accept the love people want to give you.”

Further Reading

Darwin’s Bassinthegrass Festival Announces 2023 Lineup – The Presets, Tones and I and More

MAY-A Unveils The Haunting, Flume-Less ‘Say Nothing (MAY-A’s Version)’

Watch The Music Video For Budjerah’s New Single ‘Talk’ Feat. MAY-A