Daryl Braithwaite to Headline VIC’s Sunset Sounds Fest with The Black Sorrows, Eurogliders + More

Fresh from his duet with Harry Styles at the weekend, Daryl Braithwaite has been announced as the headliner for the Victorian festival Sunset Sounds. He’s joined on the bill by The Black Sorrows, Richard Clapton, Wendy Matthews, and more.
The new beachside edition of Sunset Sounds will take place on Easter weekend on Saturday, 8th April at the Torquay Common in – you guessed it – Torquay. See the full lineup and ticketing details below.
Daryl Braithwaite: ‘The Horses’
Braithwaite joined Styles on stage at his sold-out show at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Saturday to sing through the beloved hit ‘The Horses’. Styles is a noted fan of the track, having performed it numerous times in Australia over the years, including on his Love On Tour stops in Perth and Melbourne over the last couple of weeks.
It’s a mutual affection: Braithwaite attended both of Styles’ Melbourne shows, describing the singer’s performance as “extraordinary“. You can watch fan footage of ‘The Horses’ moment over here, and read Music Feeds’ review of Styles’ gig over here.
Sunset Sounds 2023
- Daryl Braithwaite
- The Black Sorrows
- Russell Morris
- Richard Clapton
- Ross Wilson
- Wendy Matthews
- Eurogliders
- The Chantoozies
- Matt Finish
- Jack Jones
Date & Venue
- Saturday, 8th April – Torquay Common, Torquay, VIC
Tickets go on sale Friday, 10th March at 10am AEDT via Oztix. A pre-sale will start on Thursday, 9th March at 10am AEDT via Oztix.
