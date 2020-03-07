“Daryl Ong talks about his life as a cartoonist before becoming a singer”

Singer Daryl Ong shares how he got his big break with the help of fellow singer Thor Dulay.

Before he became known for singing the theme songs of the Kapamilya network’s hit teleseryes, Daryl Ong said he had a long and colorful journey in order to make it in showbiz. With the help of another singer, he finally got on track with singing. “Nung 17 years old ako nag-audition ako sa Pinoy Pop Superstar tapos after nun nga–Pinoy Idol. Mailap (yung panalo) eh. So nag-animator na ako. Tapos nakabalik ako sa music scene dahil kay Thor Dulay. One time may gig siya na na-tiyempuhan namin. Naki-jam ako. Natuwa siya sa akin. sabi niya, ‘Hindi ka singer? Ano trabaho mo?’ Sabi ko cartoonist. sabi niya, ‘Sayang dapat mag-singer ka.’ Sabi ko sa kanya nag-try na ako dati pero hindi nag-work. Sabi niya, ‘Hindi, baka hindi sayo yung contest. Baka pang-banda.’ Ni-refer niya ako sa isang band. Tapos since then nag-tuloy tuloy na hanggang sa nag-audition na ako sa The Voice,” he says during the BUDAKHEL LIVE: THE BEST SOUNDS OF THE ‘90s concert presscon held last March 3 at Resorts Wold Manila in Pasay City.

Daryl admitted that with his background in Fine Arts, he actually worked as an animator on the ABS-CBN series, Super Inggo at ang Super Tropa while waiting for a chance to sing in the network. “Dati pinapangarap ko. Kasi noon sa third floor kami tapos every time na nag-ko-coffee break kami, sinisipat ko yung recording studio ng ABS-CBN. Tinitingnan ko, sabi ko sana may matiyempuhan akong singer or san someday baka maka-record ako diyan, ganun. After nung nag-animator ako, nag-banda ako, long route. Tapos saka ako nag-audition sa The Voice. Ganun pa rin. Hindi pa rin ako nanalo. Paramg kumbaga, hindi talaga meant sa akin yung competition. Pero nabigyan ako ng chance din ng ABS-CBN especially Dreamscape. Sobrang thankful ako kina sir Deo (Edrinal),” he explained.

Daryl shared that singing songs for teleseryes really helped his career take off. “Ang una kong teleserye theme song na nag-hit ay ‘Ikaw Na Nga’ sa Bridges of Love under Star Creatives. Tapos after nun yung Dreamscape binigyan na ako, yung pinakamalakas sa On The Wings of Love. Parang two weeks na lang patapos na yung teleserye eh tapos yung break up song sila kasi naghiwalay sila dun sa kuwento, pinakanta sa akin yung ‘Stay.’ After nun pumasok na yung Basta’t Kasama Kita, Probinsyano, ‘How did You Know,’ Ikaw Lang ang Iibigin ni Gerald (Anderson) at saka ni Maja (Salvador). For a time, parang pitong teleserye ata yung nabigay sa akin,” he recalls.

Although he misses working with his hands, the 32-year-old singer says it’s been a while since he did work as an animator. “Wala na eh. Na-mi-miss ko na eh. Kaya lang yung program na ginagamit namin dati, hindi na ginagamit ngayon (laughs). 3D na ngayon eh. Sa Super Inggo pa yung noon. From 9 am to 5 pm, per frame yun. Sanay namin nun per second. Pero 24 frames per second so yung 24 drawings isang segundo lang pumatak.

This month, Daryl teams up with Bugoy Drilon and Michael Pangilinan for a one-night only concert on March 20 at the Newport Performing Arts theater and he admits that being part of their group “Budakhel” has really changed his life. “Mas naging madaldal ako kasi solo flight na ako lagi. So nabigyan ako ng chance magkaroon ng tropa. Sabi ko para ko silang mga kapatid na lalake. So laging merong awang para sa opinions at sa kuwentuhan. Sabi nga ni Khel masyado akong madaldal (laughs),” he said.

BUDAKHEL LIVE: THE BEST SOUNDS OF THE ‘90s concert is directed by Dido Camara with musical direction from Rey Cantong and is presented by Resorts World Manila in cooperation with KreativDen. Tickets to the concert are available at the RWM Box Office and all TicketWorld outlets. Visit www.rwmanila.com or download the RWM Mobile App.