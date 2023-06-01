Dash Living Expands Its Portfolio to Over 2,000 Rooms Globally With the Launch of Its Fourth en Bloc in Singapore, Dash Living Rochor

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dash Living, Asia Pacific’s leading serviced living community, is thrilled to announce the launch of the fourth en bloc in Singapore, Dash Living Rochor, a 68-room coliving hotel in Singapore’s historic district. The property is set to open its doors in June 2023, offering contemporary living in the heart of the city’s cultural hub.

Dash Living Rochor is strategically located at 22 Belilios Lane, a 3-minute walk away from the Little India MRT station. This prime location offers easy access to food, shopping and iconic landmarks such as the Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple, Tan Teng Niah and Tekka Centre. The property is also conveniently located just a 20-minute ride from Changi Airport.

Dash Living Rochor offers a modern lifestyle of heritage and convenience, with a focus on creating a community-driven living experience. The 3-storey shophouse boasts 68 fully furnished rooms, offering five room categories of different sizes to cater to a wide range of audiences. Shared facilities include a social lounge, an alfresco social kitchen with a dining area, and a complimentary self-service launderette. These amenities provide tenants with a comfortable environment, where they can work, socialise, and unwind.

The opening of Dash Living Rochor in Singapore, following the recent grand opening of Dash Living on Prat in Hong Kong in Q1 2023, is a testament to Dash Living’s commitment to providing high-quality, affordable serviced accommodation around the region. Dash Living Rochor joins an existing cluster within a 1KM radius consisting of the recently launched Dash Living on Kinta and Dash Living on Mackenzie, achieving efficiency of scale and a seamless, connected community of tenants.

“We are excited to launch Dash Living Rochor in Singapore, in the heart of a culturally rich district,” said Mr Aaron Lee, CEO of Dash Living. “The asset is a rare and exciting addition to an already stabilised Dash Living portfolio containing a highly active community nearby. This is a true testament to our mission of Empowering Living in a Connected World.”

Dash Living Rochor is now accepting bookings with monthly and daily packages for various room types. For more information, please visit the Dash Living website at www.dash.co .

About Dash Living

Dash Living is Asia Pacific’s leading provider of rental housing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sydney, backed by MindWorks, Grosvenor, Taronga Ventures, Chinachem and more. With 2,000+ rooms currently in our portfolio, Dash creates a global accommodation community through sharing economies, tech, and unique tenant experiences, empowering living in a connected world. In 2022 alone, nearly US$500 Million in Gross Asset Value has been acquired by renowned real estate asset managers to be managed by Dash Living.