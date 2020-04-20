Data does not augur well for easing of lockdown

I do not know if the government has stated its policy clearly — coherent communication in the current crisis has not been one of the administrations strengths — but it has become increasingly obvious that the government intends to let the public health situation, rather than economic concerns, be the primary determinant of when and how measures taken to fight the Wuhan Virus epidemic should be adjusted. In vulgar parlance, it’s called “flattening the curve;” when that occurs, only then can lockdown conditions be eased to any degree.

As uncomfortable as the lockdown is, it is a sound approach. Lift restrictions too soon, and we all may be back in exactly the same position in a few weeks’ time with a more serious epidemic on our hands and in much worse shape mentally and economically to deal with it.

For those who are not familiar with the annoying term, “flattening the curve” means that, if you plot the number of Wuhan Virus infections on a graph, the object is to reach a point where the line stops climbing; that is, the point at which the number of cases stops increasing. In practice, the existing cases — cumulative cases net of recovered patients — are used to create the graph, so that a “successful” campaign against the infection would resemble a flat-topped hump, a line that climbs, then flattens out for a period of time, then slopes downward. This is rather ghoulish, however, because the net or existing number of cases logically takes into account people who have died from the infection. Subtracting case numbers from a population by allowing them to die is literally effective but somewhat crude, and not likely to be something most leaders would consider viable policy.

Since the real objective is to prevent infections by the Wuhan Virus, the only data that actually matters is the number of cumulative confirmed cases. The campaign against the epidemic can be judged to be making positive progress when the line on that graph begins to climb less steeply; it can be judged to have been successful when the line becomes flat.

For practical purposes, the government could likely consider carefully modifying the lockdown when “positive progress” becomes obvious and sustained, rather than waiting until new infections cease entirely. Whether or not this is what it actually has in mind is a bit of a question, because again, communication is still evidently a challenge.

Regardless of what the government’s intentions are, if they are basing a decision on whether to lift or modify the current lockdown on case data, that data unfortunately indicates that the situation in the Philippines is not yet at a point where that decision can be made. Using the official data on cumulative confirmed cases, which are announced every day at about 4 p.m., and plotting them on a graph at weekly intervals to smooth out day-to-day fluctuations in the numbers of new cases, the “curve” for the Philippines looks like this:

From about March 22, the number of infections has been steadily climbing. If we make the assumption that the lockdown has prevented the number of cases from increasing even more rapidly, then unless there is a significant breakthrough in the next week, the data as it is now does not support relaxation of the restrictions. That sucks, quite frankly; I would certainly like to visit the barber, be able to buy some beer, do work in my actual office and otherwise have legitimate reasons to wear pants, and I’m sure many people feel the same way. The Wuhan Virus, however, does not give much regard to people’s feelings.

A minority argument that can also be supported by the current data is that the lockdown has not had the desired effect of slowing the accumulation of cases, and may actually be contributing to it, as the steady climb in the graph roughly corresponds to the lockdown period. This argument is implied in the positions of now-former National Economic and Development Authority head Ernesto Pernia and some other officials: Since the lockdown is not having much of a positive impact anyway, it is better to modify the restrictions to allow some activity to resume, provided it can be done safely, to relieve some of the worsening negative effects on the economy. That is a more difficult but certainly not impossible argument to make and it is still a strong one, so the government should address it if it does not want to risk unintentionally creating a bigger economic disaster in fighting the Wuhan Virus epidemic.

It is not an easy decision and neither of the two apparent options is without grave risk: maintain a strict lockdown, and risk complete collapse of the economy, widespread hunger and general unrest; or loosen the lockdown, and risk an uncontrollable resurgence of the epidemic.

Whatever the government decides, its strategy must include robust measures to counteract those risks. If it decides to maintain the lockdown, it must quickly and efficiently carry out substantial economic support measures for households and businesses. The fact that resistance to the current quarantine measures are growing among the population is a sign that so far, the government’s efforts in this regard are inadequate. If the government decides to ease the lockdown, then it must ensure the required public health framework is in place — widespread testing, contact tracing, isolation and treatment — and that it is at least potentially capable of serving every inhabitant of the country. The fact that the number of confirmed cases continues to increase steadily is an obvious indicator that a framework is not yet in place. The government has a great deal of work to do, and the fact that it has made relatively little headway in the three months since the pandemic first came to its attention indicates that it needs a great deal of help.

The government, especially the President, whose weary frustration with all of this is becoming more obvious every time he speaks to the public, must remind themselves that no one here wants this damn virus. Labeling those who question the government’s strategy as mere critics — whether policymakers, academics, well-read commentators or the guy sneaking through a roadblock to try to buy some food — is irresponsibly dismissal of intellectual resources that could help achieve the common objective.

ben.kritz@manilatimes.net

Twitter: @benkritz