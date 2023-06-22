Databank Launches a New Mock Test Platform for IELTS®, Expanding Beyond TOEFL®

GANGNAM, South Korea, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AI EdTech startup Databank is revolutionizing the English proficiency test prep market with its AI-based platform. Building on the success of their TOEFL® mock test platform, TestGlider® for TOEFL® , Databank has now introduced TestGlider for IELTS® , a new practice test platform for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS®).

On June 22nd, 2023, Databank launched TestGlider for IELTS®, targeting the global market of over four million annual IELTS® test-takers. As the preferred English proficiency test in India and Southeast Asian countries, IELTS® is an internationally recognized exam essential for overseas employment, university applications, and immigration processes. With over 90% of Databank’s users located globally, the release of the IELTS® mock test platform is expected to drive Databank’s growth and success in the international market.

TestGlider sets itself apart in the online test prep market with its AI-powered auto-scoring and improvement feedback services for both TOEFL® and IELTS® practice tests. While offering practice test contents and scoring services like other vendors, TestGlider is the only product whose AI can grade and correct subjective areas of writing and speaking with unrivaled efficiency. Notably, TestGlider is the only service that considers context in scoring free-response writing and speaking section answers, earning recognition for its accuracy. Users receive their results and feedback within two minutes of test submission, helping users optimize the time they invest in studying for the exams.

TestGlider prioritizes efficiency and affordability in its products. TestGlider for TOEFL® provides 12 mock tests and the newly launched TestGlider for IELTS® aims to deliver eight mock tests with more than 800 learning materials. These offerings allow users to access unlimited scoring and feedback at an affordable price.

Databank goes beyond simple practice test services, offering level tests and diagnostic tests on TestGlider. By providing customized services to partner universities and academies, Databank responds to students’ unmet demands and provides customized solutions to institutions with different needs.

Established in July 2019, Databank is an AI EdTech startup in the global English proficiency test prep market. Recognized for the capability of its AI technology, Databank was selected for the Tech Incubator Program for Startups (TIPS) in 2020 and has been named one of the top 150 EdTech companies in East Asia consecutively in 2021 and 2022.

