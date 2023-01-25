Data’s role in building the organization and workforce of the future examined at CompTIA HR Summit 2023

TOKYO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A data-centric approach to the digital transformation of organizations and reskilling and upskilling of workforces is the focus of the HR Summit 2023 presented by CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, on Friday, Jan. 27.

Summit speakers include Dr. James Stanger, CompTIA’s chief technology evangelist, along with representatives from companies that are implementing human resource development with an eye to the future through reskilling and upskilling.

“Organizations can no longer follow conventional wisdom and typical business cycles,” Stanger said. “Instead, the organization of the future will be highly proficient at turning data into actionable information, creating a continuous feedback loop that helps them become truly data-driven.”

Examples of data-driven cultures include managed service providers that have turned their help desk managers into true data analysts; government agencies that have become more effective and efficient by understanding and employing data analytics principles; and cybersecurity professionals who are true threat hunters because they know how to mine data.

The transformation to becoming a data-driven organization requires a workforce that is digitally fluent, according to Stanger. In the area of cybersecurity, for example, organizations need to bring security analytics skills to various job roles, “even those that don’t have the words analytics, research or data in them.”

“Unfortunately, we don’t have enough analytics experts,” Stanger noted.

Companies feel the effects of poor data management or insufficient data analysis in many ways. Chief among these is wasted time, cited by 38% of companies surveyed by CompTIA. Other shortcomings include the inability to reach new customer segments (29%), inefficient decision making and a lack of agility (29%) and reduced margins due to inefficiencies (27%).1

As the importance of data analytics grows, CompTIA is addressing the need for more data skills through its CompTIA Data+ certification. Introduced in 2022, CompTIA Data+ is an early-career data analytics certification that validates the skills required to facilitate data-driven business decisions. These skills include mining, manipulating, visualizing, reporting and safeguarding data in support of data-driven decision making. More information is available at https://www.comptia.org/certifications/data.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. https://www.comptia.org/

Media Contact

Mutsumi Yoshimura

CompTIA

TEL: 03-5226-5345

Email: info_jp@comptia.org

1 “Closing the Data Skills Gap,” CompTIA, June 2021

Logo – https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/320820/comptia_logo.jpg?p=medium600