“DATE NIGHT! Check out Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes Spanish-themed dinner”

Celebrity couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera spent a romantic dinner date at home with Spanish food.

Just like any couple, Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera made sure to take time to bond even while doing home quarantine. Last May 20, Marian shared her preparations for a Spanish dinner menu for her date night with Dong. She wrote, “Day off muna si nanay! Date muna with Mi Amor, quality time kahit nasa bahay lang Made a simple yet special invitation para sa Spanish-themed date namin with food cooked by yours truly! Naks tamis tamisan….”

Dong showed appreciation for all of his wife’s efforts with his own post on his account. He wrote, “Pause muna sa mga pinagkakaabalahan para makakuha ng good vibes mula sa mainam na paandar ni Misis. Gràcias! @marianrivera.” The couple are parents to four-year-old daughter Zia and one-year-old son Jose Sixto. Dong and Marian will be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary this coming December.