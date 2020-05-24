“DATE NIGHT! Daniel Padilla brings specially made ‘ayuda’ for Kathryn Bernardo”

Celebrity couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo reunite for a simple dinner at home after two months.

After two months of being apart due to enhanced community quarantine rules, Kathryn Bernardo shared that she has finally gotten to see boyfriend Daniel Padilla in person once again when he surprised her by preparing a katsudon meal for this weekend. Last May 23, the Kapamilya actress shared snapshots of their instant date with Kath referring to DJ as “Mayor Danyel.”

She wrote, “Look who brought our ‘ayuda’ earlier today! Arigato, Mayor Danyel for taking time to prep our Japanese dinner!