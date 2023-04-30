Date & Venue Confirmed for 2023 Reclink Community Cup in Melbourne

The Reclink Community Cup will stage its 30th anniversary event in Melbourne on Sunday, 18th June. The charity football game will again kick off at Victoria Park in Abbotsford, raising funds for Reclink Australia, whose efforts are focused on improving the lives of those experiencing mental illness, family violence, homelessness, social isolation, gambling harm, unemployment, and drug and alcohol rehabilitation.

As ever, the Cup will be a contest between a team of Triple R 102.7FM and PBS 106.7FM broadcasters (the Megahertz) and a team of local musicians (the Rockdogs). Players have yet to be announced, but Cash Savage is confirmed as the Rockdogs’ coach.

[embedded content]

The Cup first took place in 1993. What began as a contest between the Espy Rockdogs and Tote FC has evolved into one of the most inclusive events on the local music calendar. The Cup has also expanded beyond Melbourne to include events in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Canberra and Fremantle, and typically raises more than $200,000 annually for Reclink Australia.

Along with the amusement that comes from watching a bunch of out-of-shape musos and radio DJs engage in playfully violent combat, the Community Cup features plenty of quality live music. The 2022 lineup was led by Private Function and Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, along with Ausecuma Beats, Izy and Parnsip. Past performers include Tim Rogers, Courtney Barnett, Dan Sultan, Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt.

The team lineups and music program for Melbourne’s Reclink Community Cup 2023 will be announced in mid-May, but tickets are on sale now.

Reclink Community Cup 2023

Sunday, 18th June – Victoria Park, Melbourne VIC

Tickets on sale now

