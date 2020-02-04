Dates & Details Announced For Triple J’s Hottest 100 Of The Decade

NewsWritten by Laura English on February 5, 2020

Triple j announced last month that they’d be blessing us with a Hottest 100 of the Decade and now, we have all the deets. First of all, the countdown has been scheduled for Saturday, 14th March. Which is just over a month away.

It’s time to start sifting through old playlists, checking your old Facebook statuses, and collating the songs that made your decade, because voting opens next Tuesday, 11th February.

You’ll have just under a month to get your 10 together once voting opens. Voting for the countdown will close on Monday, 9th March.

In the 2010s we saw international artists like Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, and Kendrick Lamar dominate the Js. Aussie bands like Ball Park Music and Violent Soho as well as artists like Courtney Barnett, Sia, and Gotye became huge. Not to mention our producers… Special mentions to Flume, Alison Wonderland, and Paces.

Triple j have taken the liberty of creating this Hottest 100 archive for us your reference too.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

Hottest 100 of the Decade Key Dates

9am AEST Tuesday, 11th February: Voting opens

12pm AEDT Monday, 9th March: Voting closes

Saturday, 14th March: Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown