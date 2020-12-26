“‘Dati’ hitmaker Tippy Dos Santos gets engaged “

Actress-singer Tippy Dos Santos got engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend on Christmas Eve.

Tippy — who is best known for releasing the hit song “Dati” — announced her engagement to her boyfriend Miguel Porcuna on Instagram.

“I love you, @porcunamatata. Since October 30, 2016, after flight PR102, you have made each day brighter. I can’t wait to start this new chapter with you, my love. Every day in every way,” Tippy wrote.

She also took the opportunity to thank everyone who sent their well wishes to both her and her fiancé.

She stated: “Thank you for all the congratulatory messages, everyone! We are grateful for your love and support. Merry Christmas!”

Meanwhile, Tippy’s mom Happy Dos Santos shared a video from the exact moment when Miguel popped the question and knelt on one knee.

“I love you @tippydossantos8. I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for you to get married BUT I cannot be happier for you right now! I LOVE YOU MY BABY! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH,” Tippy’s mom wrote in her past.

“Promise me you’ll always take care of my baby,” Tippy’s mom wrote in another post. To which Tippy replied: “Thank you, mom! I know he will. Love you!”

Apart from her hit collaboration with singers Sam Concepcion and Quest, Tippy has also released a self-titled EP under Universal Records.

Known for being a professional stage and TV actress, Tippy also pursued a career as a VJ.

Following her stint as a MYX VJ, Tippy took a hiatus from showbiz and decided to take up law at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

