“Dating Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, gustong makilala ng personal si Pia Wurtzbach”

Nais ni Miss Colombia 2015 Ariadna Gutierrez na makausap ng personal si Pia Wurtzbach.

Sa unang pagkakataon, personal natin nakapanayam sa ating online talk show na Famous Ka si 2015 Miss Universe first runner up Ariadna Gutierrez.

Si Ariadna ay ang Colombian beauty queen na nakalaban ni Pia Wurtzbach five years ago sa 2015 Miss Universe stage na ginanap sa Las Vegas, USA.

Kamakailan lang, mainit na pinagusapan ang naging statement ng Colombian beauty sa isang Colombian Instagram live interview kung saan inamin niya na limitadong pagkakataon lang niya nakita si Pia Wurtzbach noong panahon ng kanilang kompetisyon.

Dahil dito, agad na nag sa trend social media ang pahayag ng Colombian beauty queen na hindi pinalagpas ng Pinoy pageant fans.

Sa ating panayam, sinabi ng 2015 Miss Universe first runner up na nagkaroon ng misinterpretation sa kanyang naging pahayag.

“People misunderstand all of the interviews because they are in Spanish and you know it’s not the same to listen to an interview in Spanish than the way we talk in Colombia we have this slang we have different sayings;” sabi pa niya sa ating panayam.

Batid rin ng Colombian beauty na marami ang nagalit sa kanya pero hindi ito ang kanyang nais ipahayag sa trending social media interview.

“What I said mostly is that during the pageant I never saw Pia I never communicated with her. I saw her a couple of times during the Pageant and that’s what I said, people misunderstand things and I’m glad that you’re asking me because I don’t take it personally when people come up to me and bash me and say horrible things to me.”

Kung maraming negative comments, marami rin sweet messages from Filipino fans ang natanggap ni Ariadna na kanyang nababasa sa mga social media platforms niya.

“I’ve been getting sweet messages of pure love from the Philippines and I have Filipino friends who lived here in the United States and they are so sweet to me and very respectful,” sabi pa niya.

After she was misinterpreted sa nasabing online interview, isang message rin para kay Pia ang sinabi ng 2015 Miss Universe first runner up sa ating ikatlong Pinay Miss Universe.

“I hope to meet you very, very soon and like talk about everything that happened from your point of view to everything you’ve experienced because whatever I say and every time I have an interview people think I hate her or I hate Steve Harvey or whatever. I don’t hate Pia and we were both victims of what happened so every time I think of what happened to me I always think about her and I put myself in her shoes like every time she has to go through during that year I also have to go through so Pia I hope to meet you very, very soon.”

Sa ngayon, naka base sa Miami, Florida ang Colombian beauty queen at naka-focus sa kanyang modeling career habang isinasabay ang pag manage ng kanyang business.