Datrium Adds Xello Australia to Growing Global Partner Network

Xello Australia to Resell Datrium, Empowering Customers to Advance Cloud Transformation and Disaster Recovery Modernization Efforts

SUNNYVALE, California, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Datrium , the leader in cloud-native disaster recovery with ransomware protection, today announced Xello Australia as the newest reseller and first Melbourne-based company to join its growing Global Partner Network in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). Following the recent opening of its new ANZ office, Datrium’s partnership with Xello Australia will bring Datrium’s market-leading on-demand, failproof and cloud-native disaster recovery (DR) solutions to Xello Australia’s existing and prospective customers.

“Datrium’s disaster recovery offerings are closely aligned with our mission to deliver cloud-focused, digital-first outcomes using the latest cloud-based technologies,” said Peter Lillywhite, Managing Director, Xello Australia. “Datrium DRaaS with VMware Cloud on AWS brings together three of our partners – Datrium, VMware and AWS – into a single, powerful, consumption-based solution that’s enabling our customers to rapidly and cost-effectively recover their data from disasters. We look forward to working with Datrium to deliver cloud-native and market-leading DR and backup solutions to our customers.”

Datrium DRaaS is fundamentally changing the DR market with its cloud-native design, built-in backup, instant Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs), continuous compliance and an on-demand pay-as-you-go model. DRaaS presents a unique opportunity to leverage the public cloud and its elastic capabilities to finally deliver DR done right.

With Datrium DRaaS, Xello Australia customers can achieve robust Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) and RTOs on a consumption-based cloud cost model. Datrium DRaaS has taken a traditionally complex process and simplified it into an easy-to-use SaaS solution that provides fully automated failback processes to minimize business downtime and prevent human errors from occurring during stressful DR scenarios.

Through its professional services and managed services capabilities, Xello Australia will provide further assistance to local organizations who want to enhance and mature their DR strategy risk-free. Xello Australia will also assist companies interested in executing a hybrid cloud strategy and undertaking the transformation to a cloud-native services platform like VMware Cloud on AWS. As a Preferred Partner, Xello Australia will be delivering Datrium DRaaS through its Cloud Managed Services division.

“We’ve seen increasing demand from businesses in the ANZ region who want to transform their data centers with more cloud-based solutions,” said Justin Cooper, Managing Director, Datrium. “Xello Australia brings a unique set of skills and expertise that align perfectly with Datrium’s strategy and vision for cloud-based DR. We’re committed to working closely with Xello Australia to deliver unprecedented flexibility and simplicity to help customers combat data loss as today’s IT environments are threatened with increased ransomware attacks and natural disasters.“

Join Datrium and Xello Australia for a webinar on Wednesday, July 15, at 12 p.m. AEST for a live demo of Datrium DRaaS and to learn how to drive down DR costs, speed time to recovery and avoid data loss using VMware Cloud on AWS.

About Datrium

Datrium, the leader in cloud-native disaster recovery with ransomware protection, automates data protection against modern threats and enables enterprises to pay for DR when they need it. Datrium Disaster Recovery as a Service with VMware Cloud on AWS (DRaaS) is an easy-to-use SaaS solution that delivers the industry’s first instant RTO cloud DR from backups on AWS S3 and protects all VMware workloads in the cloud and on-premises. Secure by design with always-on encryption, Datrium’s DR with built-in cloud backup is transforming the DR market, empowering enterprises to create their own failproof, on-demand data centers in the public cloud where they only pay for recovery when disaster strikes or for testing. Until now, DR has been a complicated and brittle manual process that needs to interact with many disparate components in the data center. The advent of the cloud has made it possible for Datrium to convert this complex process into a simple-to-use, fully automated SaaS application that delivers 10x more cost-efficient DR. By converging primary, backup, disaster recovery, mobility and encryption into a single multicloud platform called Automatrix™, Datrium maintains fast performance at any scale and enables frictionless data portability between public clouds and on-premises data centers. Data services are consistent across clouds and resource orchestration is automated so applications run at peak performance with increased system resilience and reduced data recovery windows. Liberated from managing data infrastructure, IT teams can drive more strategic initiatives for their businesses and application users can get back to productivity faster. Trusted by global enterprises including eMeter – A Siemens Business, vPay® and Stearns, Datrium is DR done right.™

