Dattel to Uplift 10,000 Businesses in Malaysia with RM 50 Million Data Fund

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Dattel Asia Group, a leading consumer data & analytics company in ASEAN, has recently launched UPLIFT Malaysia – an initiative to empower 10,000 businesses with actionable insights on the latest consumer behaviour through a RM 50 million data fund. This initiative aims to help individuals who have lost job or businesses that are being impacted by the recent economic downturn to recuperate sustainably.



We aspire to uplift 10,000 companies and nurture business communities that are more #celikdata in the country. For you to have a competitive edge in business, you need a reliable source of data that continuously gives you new perspectives of the market. Ashran Dato’ Ghazi Chief Executive Officer, Dattel Asia

One of the inspirations for UPLIFT was when the CEO of Dattel Asia, Ashran Dato’ Ghazi, met many entrepreneurs struggling with the abrupt shift in consumers’ behaviour due to COVID-19 outbreak. The behavioural shifts caused many consumer-facing businesses uncertain about how, or even if, they should respond to the changes. With so many changes happening at an unprecedented rate, companies do not have the necessary insights that are up-to-date and comprehensive for them to pivot their business or marketing strategy.

To address this, Dattel Asia has partnered with several powerhouses in the industry to launch UPLIFT Malaysia. The primary goal of this initiative is to ensure that businesses in Malaysia have the necessary access to accurate data which are usually made available only to large companies.

Among the industry players that have joined forces with Dattel Asia for UPLIFT Malaysia are BAC Education Group, Transcosmos Malaysia and ZBRA Business Research & Analytics. Also, UPLIFT has gained the support of Institut Keusahawanan Negara (INSKEN), Owners Circle and Kementerian Pembangunan Usahawan dan Koperasi (MEDAC). Dattel Asia hopes more industry players will come forward and contribute to the initiative.

Applications for UPLIFT data fund are open to any individuals or companies, especially those interested in consumer-facing business such as retail, fashion, F&B, fitness, beauty, health or snacks. Upon review, successful applicants will receive access to consumer data & training package worth RM 5,000 and weekly updates on consumers’ COVID-19 sentiment and behaviours.

The access to the consumer data & training package is only limited to the first 10,000 eligible applicants. Those who are interested can visit the UPLIFT Malaysia webpage at upliftmy.dattel.asia for more details and apply for the data fund now.