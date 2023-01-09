Daughter Announce Release Details For New Album and Share Its Lead Single

Daughter have announced that their first studio album in seven years will be arriving this April.

Stereo Mind Game will arrive on 7th April, and the band have today released the first cut from the record: the lilting ‘Be Your Own Way’. Listen to the lead single below.

Daughter ‘Be On Your Way’

[embedded content]

The album follows the release of 2016’s How To Disappear and their 2013 debut If You Leave. They also released Music From Before the Storm in 2017, the soundtrack to video game Life Is Strange.

According to a press release, the album is the band’s most “optimistic” yet, with themes of “connection and disconnection”. “It’s about not working in absolutes,” the band says.

The band – made up of Elena Tonra, Igor Haefeli, and Remi Aguilella – has left their former London base over the last few years. Tonra relocated to Portland and has spent intervening years on her solo career (she released an album as her solo project Ex:Re in 2018), while Haefeli moved to Bristol. Stereo Mind Game was recorded in numerous places, including Devon, Bristol, London, San Diego, and Vancouver.

For the first time, Tonra is not the only vocalist on a Daughter record, with Haefeli supplying vocals on a couple of tracks. The album will arrive on April 7th, check out the tracklist below.

Stereo Mind Game Tracklist

Intro Be On Your Way Party Dandelion Neptune Swim Back Junkmail Future Lover (Missed Calls) Isolation To Rage Wish I Could Cross The Sea

