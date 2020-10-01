“Daughter of Charlene Gonzalez, Aga Muhlach falls victim to hacking”

Atasha Muhlach has fallen victim to hacking, her mother Charlene Gonzalez said Tuesday, September 29.

Atasha Muhlach has fallen victim to hacking, her mother Charlene Gonzalez said Tuesday, September 29.

On Instagram, the beauty queen-turned-host shared a screenshot of her daughter’s hacked Instagram page with the caption, “HACKED!!!”

“My daughter’s Instagram account was hacked @atashamuhlach_. Please know if someone does something on her behalf, it is not her,” said Charlene. “Also, any leads on how to report this? Please help me report this account. Appreciate your help and kindness. Thank you.”

In the comments, Atasha, who has since opened a new Instagram page, @atasha.muhlach, thanked those who helped report her original account.

“Thank you everyone for all the help and support,” she said.

🐄 A post shared by Tash 🤠 (@atasha.muhlach) on Sep 30, 2020 at 4:50am PDT

As of this writing, Atasha has more than 4,000 followers on her new Instagram page.

Atasha, who recently graduated high school, is one of the twin children of Charlene with husband Aga Muhlach.