“Daughters of Sunshine Cruz expose alleged sexual predators from school”

The two daughters of Sunshine Cruz — Angelina and Samantha — have spoken up against the alleged sexual predators of their mom and sister.

Angelina and Samantha, two of the daughters of actress Sunshine Cruz, took to Twitter to speak up against the alleged sexual predators of their mom and youngest sister from no less than their own school.

Sunshine’s eldest, Angelina, particularly directed her tweets not just to those who have been preying on her family online but also those who have been coming to the defense of their alleged sexual predators.

Angelina, whose rage comes following a series of comments on her photos with her mom and sisters wearing bikinis while taking a dip in an inflatable pool inside their home, shared her thoughts that expressed her disgust.

“I’m so tired seeing people defending the people who sexualize my little sisters. My sisters are minors. Those defending these predators, do you expect us to swim in jeans? Make it make sense. It’s not funny and it’s not amusing. It’s disgusting,” she wrote.

The 18-year-old singer also reiterated the idea that blaming a person for the clothes he/she choose to wear perpetuates rape culture.

“Don’t normalize putting the blame on what we wear, whether it’s too revealing or not decent for you. This is why rape culture exists. Instead, educate yourselves,” she remarked in another tweet.

Angelina then pointed out why those who have been participating in any way such as liking, sharing, and commenting in photos or videos that may inflict sexual abuse to people make them part of the problem.

She wrote: “Share, like, or comment whether big or small, you are still part of the problem. Educate yourselves, please. This isn’t right, and so disrespectful to my family. If you see these posts, report! if you see your friends share it—educate them!”

Meanwhile, Angelina’s younger sister Sam shared screenshots of conversations between two male individuals spouting sexually abusive words in the comments section of a Facebook post.

“Just saw this now but this was posted in a dibs page 2 years ago for my sister’s prom. She let this pass but I won’t. This will never be okay. The fact that I know some of these people is scary,” Sam wrote.

Sam said what she finds even more disgusting was the fact that they were lusting not just after her mom, but her youngest sister who was 12 at that time.

“To disrespect our mom? And my sister who was 12 at that time. Wow,” she added.

As it turns out, those who were allegedly involved in the filthy discussion were schoolmates of the Cruz sisters at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School.

Angelina, for her part, responded to her sister’s tweet by admitting that the reason she did not stand up for her sister two years ago was she was scared to bring the issue to attention.

“Two years ago when this happened, I was hesitant on speaking up about this. I was too scared and was going through a tough time. I regret not doing anything, so I might as well bring attention to this now. My youngest sister was 12. This was not okay then, it will never be okay now,” she wrote.

Angelina Dela Cruz signed with Universal Records in 2017. She has since released numerous EPs and singles in three years’ time.

Sunshine Cruz has three daughters with Cesar Montano namely Angelina, Samantha, and Francheska.