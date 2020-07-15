Davao, Bulacan virus cases rise anew

DAVAO CITY: The Department of Health (DoH) Region 11 said locally stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning overseas Filipinos (ROFs) going back to their respective home provinces had triggered a spike of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Davao Region.

While in Bulacan in Central Luzon, a total of 49 new Covid-19 cases were recorded also on Tuesday, bringing the overall count to 689 one day before modified general community quarantine ends in the province.

In a statement, DoH Region 11 Director Dr. Annabelle Yumang said since the beginning of general community quarantine, a total of 9,598 ROFs and LSIs had already arrived in the region.

She added that out of these numbers, 205 tested positive in their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction tests or 26.5 percent of the total 773 positive LSIs and ROFs.

“Increases in cases were due to LSIs, OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and Manila-based workers who returned to their respective localities,” Yumang said.

Another reason, according to her, was availability of Covid-19 testing facilities.

“We now have three, Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City, Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, and Davao One World Diagnosis here,” she said.

Of the 773 confirmed cases in Davao Region as of July 13, 562 were in Davao City; 75, Davao del Norte; 55, Davao de Oro; 29, Davao del Sur; 48, Davao Oriental; and four, Davao Occidental.

Meanwhile, out of the confirmed cases, at least 117 healthcare workers in the region have been infected with Covid-19.

All provinces, cities and municipalities have identified strategically located Temporary Treatment Monitoring Facilities ( TTMFs) that would provide close monitoring of the confirmed person’s status and symptoms and referrals should the need arise, Yumang said.

The region has identified a total of 5,963 bed capacities from different local government units’ (LGUs) TTMFs.

Only 25 percent or 1,495 beds are currently occupied.

Yumang said the LGUs were also strengthening their contact tracing and monitoring close contacts at the barangay (village) level.

She appealed to the public to be cautious as there are already cases in all five provinces in Davao Region.

More recoveries

Latest data from the Bulacan Provincial Health Office showed that there were nine new recoveries, raising the number to 246 while 27 died from the virus.

Bulacan province, as of July, had performed 3,678 tests.

It opened on June 25 a Covid-19 laboratory at the Bulacan Medical Center, which can run a test in 45 minutes.

San Jose del Monte (SJDM) City continued to have the highest number of confirmed cases with 136; followed by Marilao, 78; Malolos City, 61; and Meycauyan City, 50.

Based on a recent post of the SJDM Public Information Office Facebook page, two new recoveries were recorded in Barangay Muzon and Barangay San Pedro also on Tuesday.

SJDM City Health Officer Betzaida Banaag said in a video message that the city intensified its contract tracing, implemented strict home and facility protocols and administered targeted polymerase chain reaction testing.

“Wearing of facemasks, social or physical distancing, proper hygiene lalo na ang proper hand washing at sa kabila ng pandemya ay patuloy nating pino-promote ang ating healthy lifestyle (Wearing of face masks, social or physical distancing, proper hygiene, especially proper hand washing, and despite this pandemic, we are still promoting our healthy lifestyle),” Banaag added.